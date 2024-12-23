Fantasy Football
Tony Jefferson headshot

Tony Jefferson News: Sees increased role in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 10:36am

Jefferson logged seven tackles (four solo) during the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Broncos this past Thursday.

Jefferson ended up playing 100 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps this past Thursday due to Elijah Molden (knee) being inactive and backup free safety Marcus Maye suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Jefferson ended up finishing with the second-most tackles on the Chargers behind Daiyan Henley (10). Jefferson would be slated to start at free safety against the Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 28 if both Molden and Maye are unable to play.

