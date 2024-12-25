Travis Kelce News: Sets new frachise record Wednesday
Kelce had eight receptions on 11 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Wednesday's 29-10 win over the Steelers.
Kelce snapped out of a minor slump with his best fantasy performance since Week 8 against Las Vegas (10-90-1). The future Hall of Famer passed current member and former Chief, Tony Gonzalez, for the club record in career receiving touchdowns (67). With the Chiefs clinching the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs following Wednesday's win, the team may opt to rest some of its key players in Week 18. Kansas City has 10 days off before a road tilt against Denver next Sunday, so make sure to check on the status of the team's key fantasy options leading up to that matchup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now