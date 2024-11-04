Travis Kelce News: Stays hot with 14 catches Monday

Kelce hauled in 14 of 16 targets for 100 yards with one lost fumble in Monday's overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Kelce reached triple digits in receiving yards for the first time this season, and the Chiefs needed every yard after narrowly defeating the Buccaneers. The star tight end has generating a whopping 24 receptions and 190 yards with a touchdown over his previous two contests. The presence of trade acquisition DeAndre Hopkins has clearly benefited Kelce by giving Kansas City another threat to worry about. The latter could be in store for a big second half based on recent developments as the Chiefs prepare to host the Broncos on Sunday.