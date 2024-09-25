Trayveon Williams: Limited to special-teams role

Williams played 14 snaps -- all on special teams -- in Monday's 38-33 loss to the Commanders.

Williams has been active for each of the Bengals' first three games, but he has yet to make his 2024 debut on offense while Cincinnati has turned to Zack Moss and Chase Brown to handle all the running-back snaps. His standing as a part-time kick returner and core member of the Bengals' special-teams coverage units should allow Williams to continue to suit up on a weekly basis, but he may not be guaranteed a substantial role out of the backfield even if one of Moss or Brown were to miss time.