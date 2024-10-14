Tre Tucker News: Held without a catch in loss

Tucker failed to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers.

Tucker was on the field for 60 of a possible 63 offensive snaps with fellow receivers Davante Adams (hamstring) and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) sidelined for Sunday's contest, but the 23-year-old speedster was unable to connect with quarterback Aidan O'Connell in the latter's first start of the 2024 season. Meanwhile, rookie tight end Brock Bowers continued to impress as he led all Raiders pass catchers with a 9-71-0 receiving line on 10 targets. An easier matchup awaits for Tucker and this aerial attack against the Rams in Week 7, but Tucker's low floor remains a concern.