Tre Tucker News: Three touches in Week 16 victory

Tucker caught two of four targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 19-14 win over the Jaguars, but he also lost eight yards on his only rushing attempt.

Tucker has caught no more than two passes in four consecutive games, despite playing north of 90 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps during each contest within this late-season sample. He remains a big-play threat ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Saints, but Tucker's inability to earn much volume in a struggling offense is worrisome for his fantasy floor.