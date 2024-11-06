Trevor Lawrence Injury: May be hurting heading into Week 10

Lawrence admitted after Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles that he was banged up and feeling sore during the game, and his activity in practice in Week 10 could be affected as a result, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lawrence was examined at halftime after taking a hit on a run earlier in the contest, but he didn't miss a snap in the loss and finished with 16 completions on 31 attempts for 169 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while carrying five times for eight yards and two scores. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is expected to shed more light on Lawrence's health when he speaks to the media later Wednesday, but Jacksonville's signing of C.J. Beathard off the Dolphins' practice squad could point to some level of concern about Lawrence's availability heading into this Sunday's game against the Vikings. Mac Jones has served as Lawrence's backup all season and would presumably draw the starting nod in Week 10 if Lawrence is unable to play versus Minnesota.