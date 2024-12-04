Trevor Lawrence Injury: Out for season

Lawrence (concussion) is expected to miss the rest of the season, as he's slated to undergo surgery to repair the AC joint sprain in his left shoulder in the next few weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence sat out Weeks 11 and 12 due to the shoulder injury, and in his return to action this past Sunday, he was on the receiving end of a vicious hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in the second quarter, suffering a concussion in the process. After the Jaguars placed Lawrence on injured reserve Wednesday, there was a chance he'd be able to return Week 18 at Indianapolis, but that won't come to pass following Rapoport's report. Lawrence thus will end the 2024 campaign having completing 172 of 284 attempts (60.6 percent) for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions, recording 26 carries for 119 yards and three more TDs and fumbling three times (one lost). Mac Jones will direct Jacksonville's offense moving forward.