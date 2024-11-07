Trevor Lawrence Injury: Remains limited, unlikely for Week 10

Lawrence (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Lawrence was able to practice in a limited capacity for the second day in a row, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that the signal-caller is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings while he continues to seek treatment options for ongoing discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder. Head coach Doug Pederson didn't address Lawrence's Week 10 status Thursday, but the Jaguars' signing of C.J. Beathard to the 53-man roster earlier in the week would seemingly support the notion that Lawrence isn't tracking toward playing Sunday. Mac Jones has served as the Jaguars' top backup this season and would be in line to start Sunday if Lawrence ends up sitting out.