Trevor Lawrence News: Pair of TDs in London loss

Lawrence completed 23 of 35 passes for 234 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Jaguars' 35-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday in London. He also rushed four times for 17 yards.

Lawrence's final line was serviceable from a fantasy perspective as he generated his third straight two-touchdown-pass tally by connecting with Gabe Davis for scoring tosses of 21 and five yards. However, there were still too many stalled drives for the Jaguars, who punted on three consecutive first-half possessions following an opening-drive field goal. Lawrence did lead two long second-half marches that culminated in his touchdown strikes to Davis, but both came with Jacksonville facing a double-digit deficit. Lawrence's interception came in Jaguars territory as well and led to a Chicago touchdown, making it a lackluster real-world performance for the inconsistent 2021 first overall pick. Lawrence and the Jaguars will remain overseas for a Week 7 matchup against the Patriots at Wembley Stadium.