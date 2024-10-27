Trevor Lawrence News: Scores thrice Sunday

Lawrence completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 308 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing four times for 10 yards and a third touchdown (one fumble lost) in Sunday's 30-27 loss to Green Bay.

Lawrence recorded his first game with three touchdowns this season, but it also came at the cost of his first two-turnover contest. The 2021 first overall pick has quietly been solid through seven weeks, producing an 11:4 TD:INT ratio for a flailing Jaguars squad. Lawrence will always intrigue with his physical tools and upside, but he should be considered a mid-tier fantasy option heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Eagles.