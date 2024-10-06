Trevor Lawrence News: Season-best effort in victory

Lawrence completed 28 of 34 passes for 371 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed twice for four yards in the Jaguars' 37-34 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Looking for a little magic on his 25th birthday, Lawrence was able to help the Jaguars to their long-awaited first victory by turning in an elite performance. The 2021 first-round pick didn't toss his first touchdown of the afternoon until midway through the second quarter, connecting with star rookie Brian Thomas just past the midway point of the second quarter for an 85-yard catch-and-run score. Lawrence would come back with a four-yard TD toss to Brenton Strange early in the fourth quarter, and he subsequently helmed an eight-play, 39-yard game-winning march during which he recorded completions of nine, 11 and 14 yards. Lawrence did throw his second interception of the campaign at the Colts' two-yard line, but his overall body of work sends him into Jacksonville's annual London trip in Week 6 for a matchup against the Bears with plenty of momentum.