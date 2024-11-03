Trevor Lawrence News: Short TDs save poor passing day
Lawrence completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 169 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing five times for eight yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Lawrence had a rough day in terms of passing the football, but two short rushing scores helped alleviate what would have been a poor fantasy day. The 2021 first-overall pick continues to provide mixed results under head coach Doug Pederson as the Jaguars drop to 2-7. Lawrence's managers will hope for better results against a middling Vikings' defense next Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now