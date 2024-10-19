Trevor Siemian News: Elevated from practice squad

The Titans elevated Siemian from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Siemian provides insurance for Sunday's game against Buffalo due to Will Levis (shoulder) being listed as questionable. If Levis cannot play, Siemian would serve as the Titans' backup quarterback behind Mason Rudolph. Siemian appeared in five regular-season games for the Jets in 2023, during which he completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 724 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.