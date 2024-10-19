Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Trevor Siemian headshot

Trevor Siemian News: Elevated from practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

The Titans elevated Siemian from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Siemian provides insurance for Sunday's game against Buffalo due to Will Levis (shoulder) being listed as questionable. If Levis cannot play, Siemian would serve as the Titans' backup quarterback behind Mason Rudolph. Siemian appeared in five regular-season games for the Jets in 2023, during which he completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 724 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Trevor Siemian
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News