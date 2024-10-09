Trevor Siemian News: Joins Titans practice squad

Tennessee signed Siemian to its practice squad Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Siemian previously spent some time on Tennessee's practice squad back in 2020, though that came under a different coaching staff. The journeyman signal-caller is still familiar with head coach Brian Callahan's offensive concepts, as Siemian was with the Bengals for training camp and the preseason in 2023 while Callahan served as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator. The status of top quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) hasn't yet been determined for Sunday's game against the Colts, so Siemian could be elevated from the practice squad to back up Mason Rudolph is Levis is ruled out for Week 6.