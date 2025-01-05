Trey Lance News: Drawing Week 18 start

Lance will start at quarterback in Sunday's game against Washington, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

The Cowboys haven't made an official announcement on a Week 18 starter, but Tommy Yarrish of the team's official web site relays that Lance was seen taking some first-team snaps in warmups. Slater's report adds further credence to the notion that the Cowboys will turn the offense over to Lance, even though Cooper Rush is active after starting each of the last eight games. It's possible that Rush will end up seeing some snaps off the bench, but the likelihood that Lance sees the majority -- if not all -- of the playing time under center puts him on the radar as a lineup option in both DFS and season-long leagues that are still active in Week 18. Lance hasn't displayed much aptitude as a passer during his time in the NFL, but he's been a willing and productive rusher.