Trey Lance News: Takes field for two plays Week 12

Lance carried once for minus-3 yards while playing two of the Cowboys' 66 snaps on offense Sunday in Dallas' 34-26 win over Washington.

Though Cooper Rush made his third straight start Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy made good on his promise that the Cowboys would have a package of plays available for Lance in a backup role. Lance entered the game on a 1st-and-goal chance at the three-yard line, but he couldn't find any room on his lone rushing attempt and was immediately subbed back out for Rush, who completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert on the next play. Assuming Rush is able to play through the knee issue that resulted in him being listed as a limited participant Monday on the Cowboys' initial Week 13 injury report, Lance will remain in a backup role for Thursday's game against the Giants.