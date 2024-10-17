Treylon Burks Injury: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday

Burks did not participate in practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks was a limited participant in Wednesday's session, but his inability to practice Thursday doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Bills. Friday's injury report should provide a better idea on whether the 2022 first-round pick will play in Week 7. If Burks can't suit up, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would step up as the Titans' fourth wideout behind Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd.