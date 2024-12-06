Fantasy Football
Tykee Smith headshot

Tykee Smith Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Smith (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Smith has been sidelined for the Bucs' last three games due to a knee injury. He managed to finish the week strong with a full practice Friday, but the rookie third-round pick hasn't been given the green light to return just yet. Smith's official status for Sunday's game will certainly be known once Tampa Bay releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Tykee Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
