Tykee Smith Injury: Won't play in Week 8

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday that Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith sustained a concussion in the Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Ravens and has yet to pass through the NFL's five-step protocol. The rookie safety has recorded 33 total tackles and four passes defended, including one interception, through his first seven games. With Smith sidelined in Week 8, expect Tavierre Thomas to serve as Tampa Bay's top slot corner.