Tykee Smith News: Could move to safety

Speaking Monday, Bucs GM Jason Licht said the team is considering moving Smith to safety full time next season, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Selected in the third round of the 2024 Draft, Smith played 672 defensive snaps as a rookie, 589 of which came as Tampa Bay's slot corner. Moving from the slot to safety wouldn't be a totally foreign challenge for the second-year defensive back. The Bucs released starting safety Jordan Whitehead (neck) at the start of free agency, opening up playing time at the position.