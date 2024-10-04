Tykee Smith News: Paces Bucs with 11 stops in loss

Smith registered 11 tackles (nine solo) along with a forced fumble and a defensed pass Thursday in an overtime loss to the Falcons.

Smith was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter but wasn't out long, as he returned to the game before halftime. The rookie cornerback finished with a career-high 11 stops after recording just one tackle against Philadelphia in his previous game. Smith logged 99 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps Thursday and has become a fixture in the team's secondary.