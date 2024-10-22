Tylan Wallace News: Not targeted in Week 8

Wallace played 10 snaps on offense and 18 on special teams in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Aside from recording two receptions for 31 yards in the Ravens' Week 5 win over the Bengals, Wallace has otherwise failed to draw a target in his limited snaps on offense over Baltimore's other six contests this season. A core special teams player for the Ravens, Wallace should continue to suit up on game days, but he'll likely need one or two receivers higher up on the depth chart to miss time before he captures a meaningful role on offense.