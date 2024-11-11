Tyler Allgeier News: Double-digit touches in Week 10

Allgeier rushed 11 times for 59 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Allgeier garnered double-digit rushing attempts for just the third time in 2024. Despite being stymied at the one-yard line on three consecutive plays in the second quarter - Bijan Robinson eventually scored on fourth down - Allgeier was actually efficient with his increased workload, recording at least 5.0 yards per carry for the sixth game this season. In five games with at least eight carries, Allgeier has rushed for 310 yards, but he's totaled only 119 rushing yards in his other five appearances.