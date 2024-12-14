Tyler Conklin News: Officially questionable for Sunday

Conklin (personal) has been deemed questionable to suit up in Sunday's Week 15 matchup versus Jacksonville.

Updating a previous report. Conklin has in fact been given a tag of questionable for Sunday as he deals with a personal matter. The tight end didn't travel with the Jets on Saturday, though it remains possible that he'll join the team in Jacksonville and suit up Sunday. New York elevated tight end Zack Kuntz from the practice squad Saturday to provide depth in the event Conklin can't play, and both Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah would like be in line for more work if that's the case.