Tyler Conklin News: Season-high eight catches in loss

Conklin caught all eight of his targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills. He also caught a two-point conversion.

Most of Conklin's production came in the fourth quarter after the Jets turned to Tyrod Taylor under center. Taylor found Conklin for a two-point conversion after a Garrett Wilson touchdown, then Conklin caught a 20-yard touchdown pass to round out the scoring with 1:55 remaining. Two of Conklin's three highest yardage totals this season have come in the last two weeks and he set a season high in catches Sunday, giving him some late-season momentum ahead of the Week 18 finale against the Dolphins.