Tyler Lockett Injury: Limited Wednesday

Lockett (thigh) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lockett's health concern from training camp lingered all the way through Week 3 prep, but he was listed as a full participant on all three practice reports last week. The thigh injury now is back and hindering his amount of on-field work as the Seahawks gear up to face the Giants on Sunday. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Lockett enters the weekend with a designation for that contest.