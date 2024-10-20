Tyler Lockett News: Four grabs in Week 7 win

Lockett secured four of six targets for 45 yards in the Seahawks' 34-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Lockett tied for the team lead in receptions and for second in targets, but it was a quiet afternoon for the veteran wideout overall. Lockett has been a steady yet similarly unremarkable performer through his first seven games, and he's topped out at five receptions and 75 yards in his last six games. Lockett could be in line for a bigger role in a Week 8 home showdown against the Bills, given the matchup and the fact DK Metcalf exited Sunday's game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury of to-be-determined severity.