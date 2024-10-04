Tyler Lockett News: Good to go

Lockett (thigh) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lockett has been listed on the injury report for four out of five games so far, but he hasn't had a game designation since Week 1 and has played more than half of the available snaps in each game. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been getting a few more routes and targets than Lockett on average, Lockett's 80 percent route share and 17 percent target share for the season are respectable numbers, keeping him in play as a lineup option for deep leagues if nothing else.