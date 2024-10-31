Tyler Lockett News: Logs full practice Thursday

Lockett (oblique) was a full practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After previously dealing with thigh and knee issues this season, Lockett was limited Wednesday by an oblique injury, but it didn't stop him from getting back to full participation one day later. With DK Metcalf still not practicing due to the MCL sprain that he suffered Week 7, there's a chance Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba again will highlight the Seahawks' receiving corps Sunday versus the Rams. In Week 8, though, Lockett didn't take advantage against the Bills defense, hauling in one of three targets for nine yards.