Tyler Lockett News: Paces pass catchers in loss

Lockett secured four of eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 36-24 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Lockett's receiving yardage total paced the Seahawks on the night, and he was also the only Seattle pass catcher to find the end zone. The veteran receiver's impressive nine-yard grab in the back of the end zone late in the fourth quarter gave the Seahawks brief hope by narrowing their deficit to five points and also served as Lockett's first touchdown of the campaign. The 10th-year pro heads into a Week 7 road matchup against the Falcons with a four-game streak of at least four receptions and six targets.