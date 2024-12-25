Tyler Lockett News: Two catches in loss

Lockett caught both of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Lockett saw a disappointing two targets on a day in which quarterback Geno Smith attempted 43 passes. Meanwhile, teammates Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf dominated the target share in the contest, earning 12 and 7 targets, respectively. With Smith-Njigba becoming a much bigger part of the offense in recent weeks, the 32-year-old Lockett has been mostly an afterthought in Seattle's aerial attack as of late. Since the Seahawks Week 10 bye, the veteran has recorded just 10 targets for 96 yards. Lockett will look to get more involved in Week 17 when the Seahawks visit the Bears.