Ugo Amadi News: Capitalizes on opportunity Sunday

Amadi logged nine tackles (all solo), including three for loss, in Sunday's 20-17 Week 10 win against Atlanta.

With Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) traded to Washington last Tuesday, Amadi logged 100 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps for the first time this season. He played well, finishing with a season-high nine stops, including three tackles for loss. Amadi also made a huge play on the final snap of the game, making a nice tackle of Ray-Ray McCloud to keep the wideout in bounds and force the clock to expire to ensure a narrow Saints victory.