Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ugo Amadi headshot

Ugo Amadi News: Capitalizes on opportunity Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Amadi logged nine tackles (all solo), including three for loss, in Sunday's 20-17 Week 10 win against Atlanta.

With Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) traded to Washington last Tuesday, Amadi logged 100 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps for the first time this season. He played well, finishing with a season-high nine stops, including three tackles for loss. Amadi also made a huge play on the final snap of the game, making a nice tackle of Ray-Ray McCloud to keep the wideout in bounds and force the clock to expire to ensure a narrow Saints victory.

Ugo Amadi
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now