Ugo Amadi News: Logs 65 tackles in 2024

Amadi amassed 65 tackles (52 solo), including two sacks, and seven passes defended while appearing in 11 regular-season games for New Orleans in 2024.

Amadi wasn't expected to be an impact player in the Saints' secondary this season, but he was brought up from the practice squad in late October after starting cornerback Paulson Adebo suffered a season-ending broken femur. Amadi slotted in as the team's primary nickelback for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old totaled more than 60 tackles for the first time in his career and over 50 tackles for the first time his 2021 campaign with Kansas City. He also tallied the first two sacks of his career. Amadi is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason, though it wouldn't be surprising if he comes back to compete for a depth role with the Saints in 2025.