Velus Jones News: Headed to Duval

The Jaguars signed Jones to the practice squad Tuesday.

Jones was waived by the Bears on Friday after being a healthy scratch in each of Chicago's last six regular-season games. The 2022 third-round pick will look to take advantage of his new opportunity with the Jaguars, who need additional depth at wide receiver after Christian Kirk fractured his collarbone during Sunday's loss to the Packers. With rookie wideout Brian Thomas (chest) considered day-to-day, Jones has a chance to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against Philadelphia.