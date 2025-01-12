Xavier Hutchinson News: Key catch in playoff win

Hutchinson caught his lone target for 34 yards in Saturday's 32-12 win over the Chargers in the wild-card round.

The one target was on brand for Hutchinson, but the catch turned out to be a game-changing event. Houston's offense was somnambulant over its first five possessions until quarterback C.J. Stroud found Hutchinson on a 3rd-and-16 to extend a drive. That jump-started the Texans, who went on to score a touchdown and take a 7-6 lead. Hutchinson is locked in at fourth on the depth chart as the Texans prepare for the next playoff round, when the face the Chiefs.