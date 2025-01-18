Xavier Hutchinson News: Makes four catches against KC
Hutchinson caught four of six targets for 52 yards in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round loss to Kansas City. He added 56 yards on two kickoff returns.
The second-year wideout put together a career-best game in a losing effort, working as the Texans' No. 2 WR behind Nico Collins, while John Metchie saw only two targets but caught them both for 35 yards. Hutchinson, a sixth-round pick in 2023, managed only a 12-117-0 line on 26 targets over 16 regular-season games, but his ability to contribute on special teams should give him a leg up in the battle for a depth receiver role in 2025, even if Houston adds reinforcements at the position in free agency or the draft.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now