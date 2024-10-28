Xavier Hutchinson News: One target in win

Hutchinson caught his lone target for 19 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Indianapolis in Week 8.

Hutchinson maintained an elevated snap count (44) with Nico Collins (IR-hamstring) out and was on the field more than either Robert Woods (24) or John Metchie (20). However, all three could be in line for increased roles this coming Thursday against the Jets, as Stefon Diggs suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury Sunday. Collins isn't due back until Week 10, so Houston's wideout room this Thursday will likely include Hutchinson, Metchie, Woods and Tank Dell.