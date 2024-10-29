Fantasy Football
Xavier Hutchinson headshot

Xavier Hutchinson News: Should keep spot in three-wide sets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 11:15am

Hutchinson should have a regular role in three-receiver sets after Stefon Diggs (knee) was diagnosed Tuesday with a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With top wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) having played just four snaps over the Texans' last four games, Hutchinson had already been handling an expanded role. He played north of 60 percent of offensive snaps in three of those four contests but produced a meager 4-61-0 receiving line on seven targets over that stretch. Collins is set to miss one more game Thursday versus the Jets before potentially returning from injured reserve in Week 10, but the season-ending injury Diggs suffered in Week 8 keeps a spot open for Hutchinson. However a healthy Collins, along with Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz, should still dominate targets from C.J. Stroud, making Hutchinson is risky fantasy option.

Xavier Hutchinson
Houston Texans
