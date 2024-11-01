Xavier Hutchinson News: Three targets in loss

Hutchinson did not catch any of his three targets in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the Jets in Week 9.

Houston's passing attack was expected to be challenged with both Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee) unavailable, which made the possibility of Hutchinson or John Metchie having a productive game. However, the offensive line put an end to any such notion. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was was sacked eight times, hit on another 11 attempts and was running for his life all game. Beyond Tank Dell's 126 yards there was little else happening for receivers. Hutchinson, who led the wideouts with 59 snaps, and Metchie (two targets, no catches) were shut out in the loss.