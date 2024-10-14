Fantasy Football
Xavier Hutchinson News: Two targets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 14, 2024 at 7:57am

Hutchinson did not catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots in Week 6.

Hutchinson is the next wideout up after Houston placed Nico Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve. Hutchinson, who played 48 snaps and was targeted three times after Collins left Week 5's win over the Bills, was allotted 33 snaps and was fifth-most targeted Sunday. The Collins injury is unlikely to develop into anything meaningful for Hutchinson, who sits behind Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell on the wide receiver depth chart and below Dalton Schultz as a target. Additionally, the returns of running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce adds more competition for targets.

