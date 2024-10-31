Xavier Legette Injury: Added to injury report

Legette was limited at Thursday's practice due to a toe injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette is a midweek addition to Carolina's practice report, so his status bears watching Friday to see if he may be in danger of sitting out (or being inhibited) Sunday versus the Saints. In the wake of the Diontae Johnson trade earlier this week, Legette is in line to pace the Panthers' receiving corps moving forward, but the current health concern may throw a wrench into those expectations in the short term.