Xavier Legette Injury: Doesn't expect to miss time

Legette (shoulder) said Monday he expects to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Legette is set to undergo imaging tests Monday to determine whether he sustained an AC joint injury while being forced out of Week 5's loss to the Bears, but the rookie first-round pick doesn't anticipate having to miss any time. Nonetheless, fantasy managers will want to monitor Legette's practice activity leading up to Week 6 action. If Legette is able to practice in at least a limited capacity Wednesday, it will bode well for his chances of suiting up versus Atlanta.