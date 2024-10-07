Xavier Legette Injury: Getting AC joint tested

Legette (shoulder) said Monday he is expected to undergo imaging tests on his AC Joint, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Legette was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Bears with a shoulder injury, and it appears the Panthers are concerned about the possibility of an AC joint injury. The results of Monday's imaging tests will reveal more about the rookie first-round pick's expected recovery timetable, though it's possible Carolina won't offer an actionable update until Wednesday's first official injury report of Week 6. In the event that Legette isn't cleared to face the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 13, Jalen Coker will get a chance to work alongside Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo in three-wide sets.