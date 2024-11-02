Xavier Legette Injury: Intends to take field Sunday

Legette (toe), who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 9 clash against New Orleans, plans to play, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Legette popped up on the injury report Thursday due to a toe injury and ended the week with a pair of limited practices. He was deemed questionable heading into the weekend, but it looks like he'll give it a go versus the Saints. With Diontae Johnson traded to the Ravens on Tuesday, Legette takes over as Carolina's de facto No. 1 wideout, and he'll look to build upon the three receiving touchdowns he's scored over the past five weeks, though he's averaging a modest 3.2 catches for 26.8 yards during that span.