Xavier Legette Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday

Legette (hip/wrist) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

One day removed from logging a full practice Wednesday, Legette took a step back in activity level, but it may be maintenance related, as he's tending to a hip issue for a third consecutive week. After sitting out Week 16 against the Cardinals, he returned to action this past Sunday at Tampa Bay, hauling in five of nine targets for 28 yards on a 68 percent snap share. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Legette carries a designation into the weekend ahead of Sunday's game in Atlanta.