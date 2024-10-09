Xavier Legette Injury: Practicing Wednesday

Legette (shoulder) is present for the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Legette was forced out of Carolina's loss to the Bears in Week 5 early due to a shoulder issue, but he's said he doesn't expect to miss time. The rookie first-round pick also underwent imaging tests Monday to diagnose a possible AC joint injury, but it sounds like Legette has been cleared of such an issue. Wednesday's official practice report will reveal how much activity Legette has managed to handle at practice.