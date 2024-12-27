Fantasy Football
Xavier Legette headshot

Xavier Legette Injury: Questionable for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Legette (hip/wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay.

Legette was a full participant at Tuesday's "half speed" practice, which was reflected on Wednesday's injury report. Having said that, he followed it up with back-to-back limited sessions to end Week 17 prep, leaving a cloud over his availability for Sunday. Coach Dave Canales told David Newton of ESPN.com on Friday that Legette and other questionable Panthers are expected to play this weekend, but that won't be confirmed, one way or another, until approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

