Xavier Legette Injury: Receives Week 9 questionable tag

Legette (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette was added to the Panthers' injury report Thursday, when he was a limited participant in practice due to the toe injury. He was again limited in Friday's session, prompting the Panthers to give him a designation heading into the weekend. The fact that he was able to practice in some fashion on consecutive days is a positive sign, but Legette's status may not get much clarity until Carolina releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. With the Panthers trading away Diontae Johnson earlier this week and with Adam Thielen (hamstring) listed as doubtful and unlikely to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's contest, Legette could serve as the top target in the passing game for quarterback Bryce Young if he's able to move past the toe injury.