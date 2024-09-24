Xavier Legette: Likely to benefit sans Thielen

Legette is expected to see a boost in snaps and targets while Adam Thielen (hamstring) is on injured reserve, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The rookie finished a Week 3 win over the Raiders with two catches for 42 yards on three targets while logging 44 of the Panthers' 74 offensive snaps, but his playing time really took off once Thielen exited the game in the second quarter due to a hamstring injury. Legette's snap share rose all the way to 76 percent in the second half, tops among Carolina receivers. Though Diontae Johnson will be locked in as the clear No. 1 option in the passing attack while Thielen is out and could see his target share increase, a more proficient offense helmed by Andy Dalton could leave room for Legette to carve out enough weekly volume to emerge as a usable option in deeper fantasy leagues.